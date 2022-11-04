Iranian Foreign Minister Says Biden Should Stop Supporting Terror, ISIS

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian urged on Friday US President Joe Biden to "end hypocrisy" and stop supporting terrorists, in particular the Islamic State (ISIS, a terrorist group banned in Russia).

"Simultaneous with open support for violence & terror during recent riots in Iran, WH (Washington) is reaching out for an agreement.

Mr Biden: end this hypocrisy - incl (including) support for terror & ISIS," Amirabdollahian said on Twitter.

Mass riots began in Iran in mid-September in connection with the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who passed away while in police custody after being detained for wearing an "improper" hijab. Iranian authorities have accused Western countries of fueling mass riots, and European diplomats were given a note of protest in connection with anti-Iranian media reports and calls to overthrow the country's government.