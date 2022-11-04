UrduPoint.com

Iranian Foreign Minister Says Biden Should Stop Supporting Terror, ISIS

Umer Jamshaid Published November 04, 2022 | 09:07 PM

Iranian Foreign Minister Says Biden Should Stop Supporting Terror, ISIS

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian urged on Friday US President Joe Biden to "end hypocrisy" and stop supporting terrorists, in particular the Islamic State (ISIS, a terrorist group banned in Russia).

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian urged on Friday US President Joe Biden to "end hypocrisy" and stop supporting terrorists, in particular the Islamic State (ISIS, a terrorist group banned in Russia).

"Simultaneous with open support for violence & terror during recent riots in Iran, WH (Washington) is reaching out for an agreement.

Mr Biden: end this hypocrisy - incl (including) support for terror & ISIS," Amirabdollahian said on Twitter.

Mass riots began in Iran in mid-September in connection with the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who passed away while in police custody after being detained for wearing an "improper" hijab. Iranian authorities have accused Western countries of fueling mass riots, and European diplomats were given a note of protest in connection with anti-Iranian media reports and calls to overthrow the country's government.

Related Topics

Terrorist Protest Riots Police Iran Russia Washington Twitter ISIS Media Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Imran Khan says he was aware of assassination plot ..

Imran Khan says he was aware of assassination plot before launching long march

25 minutes ago
 PTI workers block major highways as protest agains ..

PTI workers block major highways as protest against firing attack on Party chief ..

1 minute ago
 Pakistan-China friendship unbreachable; meetings w ..

Pakistan-China friendship unbreachable; meetings with Chinese leadership remaine ..

1 minute ago
 Director General Audit BISP calls on SU Vice Chanc ..

Director General Audit BISP calls on SU Vice Chancellor

1 minute ago
 Shehla Raza attends seminar on flood relief activi ..

Shehla Raza attends seminar on flood relief activities

1 minute ago
 Dera Police arrest 3 outlaws, recover arms

Dera Police arrest 3 outlaws, recover arms

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.