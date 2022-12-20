UrduPoint.com

Iranian Foreign Minister Says He Will Meet With Mora, Borrell At Conference In Jordan

Muhammad Irfan Published December 20, 2022 | 02:00 AM

Iranian Foreign Minister Says He Will Meet With Mora, Borrell at Conference in Jordan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Monday that he would meet with EU nuclear deal coordinator Enrique Mora and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell at the Baghdad conference in Jordan's capital of Amman.

The second Baghdad Conference on Cooperation and Partnership will be held on December 20 in Amman to discuss security issues in the field of food, medicine, and energy supply in the region and the world. Iran, Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Iraq, Oman, France, and a number of other countries will take part in the conference.

"Borrell and Mora will arrive in Jordan at the same time as I do. The telephone and other conversations between my colleague Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani and Mora and the telephone conversations between me and Borrell are taking place on a serious level.

The meeting in Jordan is a suitable opportunity to conclude these negotiations. I hope that, given the approach of the United States over the past three months, we will witness a change in this approach and see the realistic behavior of the US side," Amirabdollahian said, as quoted by Iranian broadcaster IRIB.

In 2015, Iran signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), or the Iranian nuclear deal, with the P5+1 group of countries (the United States, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, plus Germany) and the European Union. The US unilaterally withdrew in 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Iran, to which the latter responded by gradually dropping its own obligations under the deal. The two started talks on JCPOA revival after the change of power in the White House.

