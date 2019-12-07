UrduPoint.com
Iranian Foreign Minister Says Missiles Tested By Israel Target Iran

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 02:30 AM

Iranian Foreign Minister Says Missiles Tested by Israel Target Iran

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2019) The tests of the new rocket-propulsion system conducted by Israel on Friday were directed against Iran, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said.

On Friday, the Israeli Defense Ministry said it had successfully tested on Friday a new rocket propulsion system as part of country's missile defense modernization. In July, Israel and the United States held successful tests of their advanced missile defense system Arrow 3 in Alaska.

"Israel today tested a nuke-missile, aimed at Iran. E3 [Germany, France and the United Kingdom] & US never complain about the only nuclear arsenal in West Asia”armed with missiles actually DESIGNED to be capable of carrying nukes”but has fits of apoplexy over our conventional & defensive ones," Zarif wrote on Twitter.

Tensions in the Persian Gulf increased due to escalation of US-Iran conflict over Washington's unilateral withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal and the resumption of anti-Iranian sanctions, which were implemented in two phases in August and November 2018. In response, from May 8 this year, Tehran began to phase out its obligations under the deal.

