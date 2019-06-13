UrduPoint.com
Iranian Foreign Minister Says Oil Tanker Incident In Gulf Of Oman Beyond Suspicious

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 07:57 PM

The oil tanker incident involving two vessels reportedly carrying Japan-related cargo in the Gulf of Oman is more than suspicious and happening against the backdrop of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's talks with Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) The oil tanker incident involving two vessels reportedly carrying Japan-related cargo in the Gulf of Oman is more than suspicious and happening against the backdrop of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's talks with Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Thursday.

According to media reports, two oil tankers, Front Altair and Kokuka Courageous, were hit by explosions in Iran's territorial waters in the Gulf of Oman earlier in the day. However, the Oman border guard confirmed that only one tanker suffered an attack.

Media also reported, citing Japan's Trade Ministry, that the tankers were carrying "Japan-related cargo."

"Reported attacks on Japan-related tankers occurred while PM @AbeShinzo was meeting with Ayatollah @khamenei_ir for extensive and friendly talks. Suspicious doesn't begin to describe what likely transpired this morning," Zarif wrote on Twitter.

Abe's three-day trip to Iran started on Wednesday and is the first visit by a sitting Japanese prime minister to the Islamic republic since 1978.

