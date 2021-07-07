UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iranian Foreign Minister Says Parties To Inter-Afghan Talks Must Make Difficult Decisions

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 06:50 PM

Iranian Foreign Minister Says Parties to Inter-Afghan Talks Must Make Difficult Decisions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) Political leaders of Afghanistan must make difficult decisions about the future of their country, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said during talks between the delegations of the Afghan government and the radical Taliban movement (banned in Russia) in Tehran.

The negotiations began in the Iranian capital on Wednesday morning.

"Today, the people and political leaders of Afghanistan must make difficult decisions for the future of their country," Iranian news agency IRNA quoted Zarif.

According to Zarif, Iran is ready to provide full assistance to inter-Afghan reconciliation, as well as comprehensive assistance to the political, economic, and social development of Afghanistan after the establishment of peace.

Afghanistan is still riven by confrontation between government forces and the Taliban, who have seized significant territories in rural areas and launched an offensive against large cities. Peace talks began in the capital of Qatar on September 2020

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Iran Russia Qatar Tehran September 2020 Government

Recent Stories

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment accredi ..

9 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,513 new COVID-19 cases, 1,489 reco ..

9 minutes ago

Successful induced breeding of Pangasius fish by U ..

15 minutes ago

Preparatory Meeting for Eighth OIC Ministerial Con ..

15 minutes ago

Dubai Customs completes 2nd phase of Innovation Le ..

22 minutes ago

Expo 2020 Dubai will foresee future full of opport ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.