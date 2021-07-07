Iranian Foreign Minister Says Parties to Inter-Afghan Talks Must Make Difficult Decisions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) Political leaders of Afghanistan must make difficult decisions about the future of their country, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said during talks between the delegations of the Afghan government and the radical Taliban movement (banned in Russia) in Tehran.

The negotiations began in the Iranian capital on Wednesday morning.

"Today, the people and political leaders of Afghanistan must make difficult decisions for the future of their country," Iranian news agency IRNA quoted Zarif.

According to Zarif, Iran is ready to provide full assistance to inter-Afghan reconciliation, as well as comprehensive assistance to the political, economic, and social development of Afghanistan after the establishment of peace.

Afghanistan is still riven by confrontation between government forces and the Taliban, who have seized significant territories in rural areas and launched an offensive against large cities. Peace talks began in the capital of Qatar on September 2020.