Iranian Foreign Minister Says Tehran Not Interested In Escalating Regional Tensions

Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Sat 04th January 2020 | 06:03 PM

Iranian Foreign Minister Says Tehran Not Interested in Escalating Regional Tensions

Tehran is not interested in further escalating regional tensions in the aftermath of the US airstrike that killed Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps' Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said on Saturday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2020) Tehran is not interested in further escalating regional tensions in the aftermath of the US airstrike that killed Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps' Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said on Saturday.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran does not seek tensions in the region, but the presence and interference of the foreign and extra-regional forces have caused instability, insecurity and escalation of tensions in our delicate region," Zarif said during negotiations with his Qatari counterpart, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.

Moreover, the Iranian foreign minister slammed Soleimani's killing as a terrorist act.

Zarif also talked over the phone with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and discussed recent developments.

"Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and [Iranian] Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif today discussed the development of the situation in the region and in the world after the assassination of General Qasem Soleimani," the Iranian foreign ministry said.

In Addition, Zarif held a conversation with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu regarding the latest events in the region. Cavusoglu said that Ankara expressed condolences over Soleimani's assassination.

"The foreign ministers of Iran and Turkey discussed the development of the situation in the region and in the world after the death of General Qasem Soleimani. The Turkish foreign minister expresses condolences to the government and the people of Iran," the ministry said.

Soleimani was killed near the Baghdad airport in the early hours of Friday in a drone attack. Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani vowed to avenge Soleimani's killing.

