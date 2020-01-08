Iranian Foreign Minister Says Tehran Notified Iraq of Strikes at US Bases

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Wednesday confirmed that Tehran had informed the Iraqi authorities and military about its strikes at US bases

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Wednesday confirmed that Tehran had informed the Iraqi authorities and military about its strikes at US bases.

Earlier in the day, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched an operation to avenge Washington's extrajudicial killing of the IRGC's Quds Force commander, Qasem Soleimani, that took place on the Iraqi soil in the early hours of January 3. According to the Iraqi military, around 22 missiles hit the country, 17 of them struck the US Ain Al Asad airbase and five more - the Iraqi city of Erbil, targeting the international coalition headquarters.

The Iraqi Prime Minister's Office said in a statement it received "a verbal message" from Iran regarding the Islamic republic's response to the US assassination of its top general.

"Iran has notified the government and armed forces of Iraq of the measures taken last night," Zarif said, as quoted by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

He added that the presence of the United States in the region was bringing nothing but destruction.

Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mohammed Halboosi has already condemned Tehran's actions and stated that Iraq does not appreciate the United States and Iran using its territory being to "settle scores" with each other.