Iranian Foreign Minister Says US Lies About Drone Being Downed in International Airspace

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) Tehran intends to prove that the United States is lying by claiming that its drone was downed by the Iranian army in international airspace, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Thursday.

The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said earlier in the day that it had downed a US Northrop Grumman RQ-4 Global Hawk surveillance drone in the coastal Hormozgan Province, as it had violated the country's airspace. The US Central Command has said that an Iranian missile shot down a Navy drone operating over the Strait of Hormuz in international airspace.

"The US wages #EconomicTerrorism on Iran, has conducted covert action against us & now encroaches on our territory. We don't seek war, but will zealously defend our skies, land & waters. We'll take this new aggression to #UN & show that the US is lying about international waters," the minister said on Twitter.

The United States has in recent weeks stepped up its forces in the middle East in what US National Security Adviser John Bolton has called a clear and unmistakable message to Iran.

The new US deployments in the region include an aircraft carrier strike group, Patriot missiles, B-52 bombers and F-15 fighters, according to the Pentagon.

Last week, two oil tankers, Kokuka Courageous and Front Altair, were reportedly attacked in the Gulf of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz. While the causes of the incident remain unknown, the United States claimed that Iran had sabotaged the vessels. The US military subsequently released a video showing alleged Iranian forces removing an unexploded mine from one of the tankers. The footage, however, did not show any boat Names or flags that could help substantiate the claims.

Zarif accused the United States, Israel and Saudi Arabia of coordinating a campaign to falsely blame Iran for the attacks.

At the same time, US President Donald Trump said that he hoped to avoid a war with Iran. Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has said that Iran does not intend to wage war with the United States, but will continue to resist Washington.