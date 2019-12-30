Iranian Foreign Minister Slams 'Unacceptable' Airstrikes on Shiite Forces in Syria, Iraq

(@imziishan)

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Monday slammed the United States for drowning Syria and Iraq in blood, saying the recent deadly airstrikes on Shiite militias were "unacceptable

The Pentagon said Sunday it had struck at facilities belonging to Iran-backed Kata'ib Hezbollah (KH) in response to a rocket attack on Friday that killed a US contractor at a Kirkuk base north of Baghdad. The US attack killed 25 militias and injured 51 others, according to a group that KH is part of.

"Despite being thousands of miles away from home Americans have drowned the peoples of Iraq and Syria in blood to protect their interests. What the Americans did in Iraq recently is unacceptable," Zarif said.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said shortly after the strikes were announced that they were a message to Iran not to put US lives in jeopardy. Iran has since denied responsibility for the deadly attack on the Kirkuk base.