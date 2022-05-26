Iranian Foreign Minister Slams US, NATO for Provoking Ukraine Conflict

(@iemziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2022) A number of provocative acts by the United States and NATO to justify their presence in Ukraine prompted Russia to start a military operation in that country, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on Thursday.

"There were provocations by the US and NATO to justify their presence.

There were provocations from the West making Russia start this war, but we condemn the war," Amir-Abdollahian said at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The Iranian foreign minister added that Tehran supports dialogue and diplomacy, as the only means of resolving the Ukrainian conflict.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The West and its allies responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia while increasing their military support for Ukraine.