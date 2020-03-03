UrduPoint.com
Iranian Foreign Minister Thanks WHO For Assistance In Fight Against COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 05:40 AM

Iranian Foreign Minister Thanks WHO for Assistance in Fight Against COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif thanked the World Health Organization (WHO) for assistance in the fight against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Earlier, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said an expert group of the organization had arrived in Iran on Monday, delivering additional medical supplies to the country.

He said it would support the government in the fight against COVID-19.

"Grateful to @WHO & friendly nations for solidarity in fighting #COVID19”in face of US #EconomicTerrorism, which has endangered Iranian patients," Zarif wrote on Twitter.

He said Iran still needed some medical equipment, including masks, ventilators, surgical gowns and coronavirus test kits.

Currently, the number of coronavirus cases in Iran is 1,501, the death count is 66.

