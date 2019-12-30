UrduPoint.com
Iranian Foreign Minister To Arrive In China On Tuesday On Official Visit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 07:18 PM

Beiljing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :Iranian Foreign Minister, Mohammad Jawad Zarif will arrive here on Tuesday on an official visit to China, the Chinese foreign ministry's spokesperson said on Monday.

"At the invitation of State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Foreign Minister Mohammed Jawad Zarif of the Islamic Republic of Iran will pay an official visit to China on December 31," Geng Shuang said during his regular briefing held here.

He said as comprehensive strategic cooperation partners, China and Russia had maintained close communication and coordination on the Iranian nuclear issue and other major international and regional hotspot issues.

State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will hold talks with Foreign Minister Zarif to exchange views on issues of common concern such as the Iranian nuclear issue.

He said the Chinese side was willing to work with Iran to promote the sustained and steady development of China-Iran comprehensive strategic partnership and jointly maintain comprehensive Iran nuclear agreement and peace and stability in the middle East and Gulf region.

It may be mentioned here that Foreign Minister Zarif will meet with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov in Moscow today.

He will arrive in the Chinese capital after the conclusion of his visit to Russia.

