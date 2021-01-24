Iranian Foreign Minister to Meet High-Ranking Azerbaijani Officials in Baku on Sunday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2021) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will start his two-day trip to Baku on Sunday to discuss bilateral relations and regional issues, including the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, with high-ranking Azerbaijani officials.

According to the state-run IRNA news agency, Zarif will meet Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Deputy Foreign Minister Shahin Mustafayev during his trip.

Earlier in January, Iranian diplomatic sources told Sputnik that Zarif's trip to Baku is a part of a regional tour. The Iranian top diplomat also plans to visit Georgia, Armenia, Turkey and Russia in late January.