Iranian Foreign Minister To Visit China
Umer Jamshaid Published December 27, 2024 | 08:00 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi will visit China from Dec. 27 to 28, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced on Friday.
Addressing a regular briefing held at International Press Center here, she said that the Iranian Foreign Minister will visit China at the invitation of the Chinese side.
