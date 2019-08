Iranian foreign minister to visit China

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will pay an official visit to China from Aug. 25 to 27

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will pay an official visit to China from Aug. 25 to 27 at the invitation of Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang announced Friday.