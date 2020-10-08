Iranian Foreign Minister to Visit China From October 9-10 - Beijing

Top Iranian diplomat Mohammad Javad Zarif is set to visit China between October 9 and October 10, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) Top Iranian diplomat Mohammad Javad Zarif is set to visit China between October 9 and October 10, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"The Indonesian president's special envoy, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, who is also Indonesia's coordinator for cooperation with China, as well as Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Teodoro Locsin will pay official visits to China from October 9-10," spokeswoman Hua Chunying said in a statement.

The official noted that all of them would come at the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, without providing further detail.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry, meanwhile, has confirmed the visit, noting that Zarif and Wang would exchange views on regional and international issues and discuss ways to expand bilateral cooperation.