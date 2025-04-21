Iranian Foreign Minister To Visit China On Tuesday: Spokesman
Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2025 | 02:20 PM
Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is set to visit China on Tuesday, the ministry said, ahead of a third round of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States.
The visit to China, which was a signatory to a since-abandoned 2015 nuclear agreement that reined in Tehran's nuclear programme, was announced by foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei at a weekly press conference on Monday.
Araghchi previously visited China in December.
The Chinese foreign ministry did not confirm the visit when asked by AFP, but said "China and Iran maintain exchanges and interactions at different levels and in different fields".
The 2015 accord, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), was also signed by four other permanent UN Security Council members -- Britain, France, Russia, and the United States -- along with Germany and the European Union.
Those countries were party to the agreement and so "consultations must continue with them," Baqaei said.
US President Donald Trump withdrew from the agreement in 2018, during his first term, which prompted Iran to breach its terms a year later.
Since returning to office, Trump has called for nuclear talks with Tehran while at the same time threatening military action.
Western nations have long accused Iran of pursuing nuclear weapons, something Tehran denies.
A third round of US-Iranian talks, mediated by Oman and involving Araghchi and Trump's middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, are due to take place on Saturday, Iran has said.
China is Iran's largest commercial partner and the main buyer of its oil, with Tehran still under crushing US sanctions.
Around 92 percent of Iranian oil heads towards China, according to Iranian media, and is often sold at a considerable discount.
In 2021, Tehran and Beijing signed a comprehensive 25-year strategic agreement covering energy, security, infrastructure and communications among others areas.
sbr-pdm/dcp/ysm
Recent Stories
Ubaida Faiz leads ‘Her Legacy’ at UMT to champion women
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2025
PSL 2025 Match 10, Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025
ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final
PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs over Multan Sultans
PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..
Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson
Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..
Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..
More Stories From World
-
Thunder crush Grizzlies, Celtics and Cavs open NBA playoffs with wins2 minutes ago
-
Russia resumes attacks on Ukraine after Easter truce2 minutes ago
-
Key dates in the life of Pope Francis2 minutes ago
-
Iranian foreign minister to visit China on Tuesday: spokesman2 minutes ago
-
Francis: radical leader who broke the papal mould32 minutes ago
-
NASA's oldest active astronaut returns to Earth on 70th birthday42 minutes ago
-
Ukraine says Russian air attacks resume after Easter truce42 minutes ago
-
Pope Francis has died: Vatican52 minutes ago
-
Gaza civil defence describes medic killings as 'summary executions'2 hours ago
-
Pina strikes twice as Barca rout Chelsea in Champions League semi2 hours ago
-
Russia and Ukraine trade blame over Easter truce, as Trump predicts 'deal'2 hours ago
-
El Salvador's president proposes prisoner exchange with Venezuela2 hours ago