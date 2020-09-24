Iranian Foreign Minister to Visit Moscow, Hold Talks With Lavrov on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif will visit Moscow on September 24 and hold a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The two ministers will discuss bilateral relations, including in the field of energy, transport and culture; the situation around the Iran nuclear deal; potential lifting of arms embargo and some regional issues.

The ministers will also discuss the situation in Syria, Afghanistan and the Persian Gulf.