Iranian Foreign Minister To Visit Moscow On Thursday - Russian Foreign Ministry

4 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 01:56 PM

Iranian Foreign Minister to Visit Moscow on Thursday - Russian Foreign Ministry

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif will visit Moscow on September 24 and have a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Zamir Kabulov, the head of the Foreign Ministry's Second Asian Department and special presidential representative for Afghanistan, told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif will visit Moscow on September 24 and have a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Zamir Kabulov, the head of the Foreign Ministry's Second Asian Department and special presidential representative for Afghanistan, told Sputnik on Monday.

"Yes, he [Zarif] is coming. His consultations with Sergey Lavrov are planned for September 24," Kabulov said.

"They will discuss the usual issues � bilateral relations, Syria, JCPOA, other regional issues," he added.

According to Kabulov, the ministers will discuss potential lifting of arms embargo.

More Stories From World

