Iranian Foreign Minister to Visit Moscow on Thursday - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif will visit Moscow on September 24 and have a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Zamir Kabulov, the head of the Foreign Ministry's Second Asian Department and special presidential representative for Afghanistan, told Sputnik on Monday.

"Yes, he [Zarif] is coming. His consultations with Sergey Lavrov are planned for September 24," Kabulov said.

"They will discuss the usual issues � bilateral relations, Syria, JCPOA, other regional issues," he added.

According to Kabulov, the ministers will discuss potential lifting of arms embargo.