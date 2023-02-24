UrduPoint.com

Iranian Foreign Minister To Visit Russia In Near Future - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2023 | 06:32 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian is planning to visit Russia in the near future, the spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Nasser Kanaani, told Sputnik on Friday.

"The visit of the Iranian Foreign Minister is being planned to take place in the near future," Kanaani said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik that Amir-Abdollahian's visit was being worked out.

On Thursday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told Sputnik that a quadripartite meeting among the foreign ministries of Iran, Turkey, Syria and Russia was being arranged to establish potential agreements between Ankara and Damascus and improve the situation in the middle East.

