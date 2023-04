Iranian Foreign Minister to Visit to Syria Next Week - Source

(@FahadShabbir)

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian will pay a visit to Syria next week to hold talks with Syrian President Bashar Assad as relations between Iran and other Arab states are improving, an informed source told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Iranian Foreign Minister Hussein Amirabdollahian will visit Damascus next week. The Iranian minister will meet with Syrian President Bashar Assad and his Syrian counterpart Faysal Mikdad," the source said.