Iranian Foreign Minister To Visit Turkey On January 17 For Syria Talks - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 17, 2023 | 02:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2023) Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian will visit Turkey on Tuesday, where he will meet with a number of high-ranking officials to discuss the situation in Syria, as well as recent negotiations between the Russian, Syrian and Turkish defense ministers, Iranian news agency ISNA reported.

The Iranian foreign minister will visit Turkey at the invitation of his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, the report said.

During his visit, Amirabdollahian will meet with a number of officials to discuss bilateral relations, recent events and the situation in Syria. In addition, one of the likely topics for discussion will be the date of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's visit to Turkey.

In December 2022, the defense ministers of Russia, Syria and Turkey held trilateral talks in Moscow to discuss ways to resolve the Syrian crisis.

The negotiations marked the first official meeting between the Turkish and Syrian defense chiefs in 11 years. In the same month, Ankara suggested that the Turkish, Syrian and Russian foreign ministers hold a meeting in February 2023, possibly in a third country.

The war in Syria has been going on since 2011, with President Bashar Assad's forces fighting various armed insurgent groups. Since 2016, the Turkish armed forces have been also conducting air and ground operations in Syria against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which wants to establish a Kurdish autonomy in Turkey. Damascus has repeatedly called the presence of Turkish forces on the Syrian border illegal and urged Ankara to withdraw its troops.

