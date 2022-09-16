UrduPoint.com

Iranian Foreign Minister, UN Under-Secretary-General Discuss Global Issues - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian met with UN Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit on Friday to discuss topical global and regional agenda.

The SCO summit is being held in the Uzbek city of Samarkand from September 15-16. The event is attended by leaders of SCO member states, observer states and other invited guests.

Amirabdollahian and DiCarlo discussed the situation in Yemen, Afghanistan and Ukraine, also touching upon the issue of negotiations to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Iranian news agency IRNA reported.

The nuclear deal was sealed in 2015 by China, France, Germany, Iran, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States, as well as the European Union. The US unilaterally withdrew in 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Iran, to which the latter responded by gradually dropping its own obligations under the deal. The two started talks on JCPOA revival after the change of power in the White House.

Iran is formally an observer country to the SCO. On Thursday, it signed a memorandum on commitment to full SCO membership.

