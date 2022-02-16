UrduPoint.com

Iranian Foreign Minister Urges West To Reaffirm JCPOA Guarantees In Political Statement

Umer Jamshaid Published February 16, 2022 | 06:52 PM

Iranian Foreign Minister Urges West to Reaffirm JCPOA Guarantees in Political Statement

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Wednesday that Tehran wants the West, including the United States, to reaffirm, at least in form of political statement, their commitment to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran's nuclear program

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Wednesday that Tehran wants the West, including the United States, to reaffirm, at least in form of political statement, their commitment to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran's nuclear program.

"At least their parliaments or parliament speakers, including the US Congress, can declare in the form of a political statement their commitment to the agreement and return to the JCPOA implementation," Amirabdollahian told Financial Times.

He noted that Iranian citizens cannot trust the verbal statements of the US officials, given the case of the US unilaterally abandoning its obligations under the 2015 nuclear deal in 2018 and reimposing sanctions on Iran.

"As a matter of principle, public opinion in Iran cannot accept as a guarantee the words of a head of state, let alone the United States, due to the withdrawal of Americans from the JCPOA," Amirabdollahian noted.

The JCPOA was concluded by China, Germany, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States, and Iran, as well as the European Union, in 2015, and provided for the easing of sanctions in exchange for Iran limiting its nuclear program. In 2018, former US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA and reinstated sanctions against Tehran. In response, Iran announced gradual reduction of its commitment under the deal, removing restrictions placed on nuclear research and uranium enrichment.

After taking office in January 2021, incumbent US President Joe Biden said he was seeking to revive the deal and renew US commitments under the JCPOA. The negotiations of all parties concerned were launched in Vienna in April 2021. During the seventh round of talks, completed on December 17, the sides agreed on two drafts of a new deal that reflected Iran's interests. The eighth round began on December 27 and is expected to conclude soon.

Related Topics

Exchange Iran Russia China Parliament Nuclear France European Union Trump Germany Vienna Tehran United Kingdom United States January April December Congress 2015 2018 All From Agreement

Recent Stories

PSL 7 Match 23 Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings Li ..

PSL 7 Match 23 Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will Wi ..

36 minutes ago
 Muhammad Abid appointed Commissioner-IR

Muhammad Abid appointed Commissioner-IR

1 minute ago
 Sergey Lavrov Says Moscow Wants Latin America to P ..

Sergey Lavrov Says Moscow Wants Latin America to Play Independent Role on World ..

1 minute ago
 President approves reconstitution of BISP Board

President approves reconstitution of BISP Board

1 minute ago
 Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Wednesday 1 ..

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Wednesday 16 Feb 2022

1 minute ago
 ITP organizes 612 road safety education workshops ..

ITP organizes 612 road safety education workshops in last 45 days

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>