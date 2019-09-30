UrduPoint.com
Iranian Foreign Minister, US Lawmakers Discuss US-Iran Relations In Phone Talks- Spokesman

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2019) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has held phone talks with a number of US congressmen on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session in New York and discussed the strained relations between Washington and Tehran, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Monday.

"There has always been a connection with US congressmen because they do not represent the US government," Mousavi said at a briefing when asked to comment on a series of Zarif's recent telephone conversations with the US lawmakers.

The sides exchanged views on the current state of the Iran-US relations, Mousavi said without revealing the identities of the congressmen who spoke to Zarif.

The phone conversations came amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran. Their relationship began deteriorating after the United States unilaterally withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action or the Iran nuclear deal in May 2018 and subsequently reimposed sanctions on Iran's political figures and economy.

The situation worsened this summer after Iran allegedly attacked oil tankers in the Persian Gulf. The United States has since called on its allies to establish a maritime coalition to protect tankers in the Gulf.

More Stories From World

