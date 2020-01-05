UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iranian Foreign Minister Warns Trump Targeting Cultural Sites Constitutes War Crime

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 05th January 2020 | 04:30 PM

Iranian Foreign Minister Warns Trump Targeting Cultural Sites Constitutes War Crime

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2020) US President Donald Trump's claims that Washington is ready to strike at sites important to Iranian culture are an admission that the US is ready to commit war crimes, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Sunday.

On Saturday evening, the US president stated on Twitter that Washington had identified 52 targets that were important to both Iran and Iranian culture, and will conduct further attacks if deemed necessary.

Zarif stated that Trump's proposals were a clear violation of internationally agreed legal norms, and called the drone attack that killed Qasem Soleimani, the head of Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' (IRGC) elite Quds Force, in Iraq on Friday a violation of international law.

"Having committed grave breaches of int'l law in Friday's cowardly assassinations, @realdonaldtrump threatens to commit again new breaches of JUS COGENS [peremptory norms of international law]; -Targeting cultural sites is a WAR CRIME," Iran's foreign minister wrote on Twitter.

Iranian Minister of Information and Communications Technology Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi also had a strong response to President Trump's promise to conduct further strikes against Iranian targets.

The minister replied to Trump's tweet, and compared the president's proposals to strike cultural sites akin to measures utilized by Islamic State (terrorist group banned in Russia), Adolf Hitler and Genghis Khan.

"Like ISIS, like Hitler, Like Genghis! They all hate cultures. Trump is a 'terrorist in a suit.' He will learn history very soon that NOBODY can defeat 'the Great Iranian Nation & Culture,'" Azari Jahromi wrote.

In the early hours of Friday, Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of an Iraqi Shia militia group, were among those killed by a US drone attack near Baghdad International Airport. Soleimani and al-Muhandis were blamed by Washington for organizing demonstrations at the US Embassy in Baghdad on December 31.

US President Donald Trump said the recent strikes were a preemptive, defensive move to prevent war. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has warned that Tehran will take revenge for what it views to be a heinous crime.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Terrorist Technology Iran Russia Washington Twitter ISIS Iraq Trump Tehran Baghdad Adolf Hitler December Sunday All Airport Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

Two new solar-powered ENOC service stations open i ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 5, 2020 in Pakistan

6 hours ago

UAE Press: A blueprint for Dubai’s future

7 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

7 hours ago

US Secretary of State Discusses Soleimani's Killin ..

17 hours ago

Ruthless Real Madrid dismantle gutsy Getafe

17 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.