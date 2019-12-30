UrduPoint.com
Iranian Foreign Minister Wishes Russia Happy New Year, Praises Bilateral Relations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 06:18 PM

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Monday wished the Russian people a Happy New Year and Orthodox Christmas during a visit to Moscow to hold talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2019) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Monday wished the Russian people a Happy New Year and Orthodox Christmas during a visit to Moscow to hold talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"I would like to wish everyone and all our colleagues a Happy New Year, as well as the people of Russia who we consider to be our neighbors. I would also like to wish Russian Orthodox Christians, as well as our Armenian friends, a Happy Christmas. I hope that the upcoming year will be positive for the whole world, as well as for the people of Russia," Zarif said prior to his talks with Lavrov.

Zarif also praised bilateral relations between Iran and Russia and stressed that these will continue to develop and move forward.

The Iranian foreign minister stated that Moscow-Tehran relations were currently the best they have ever been.

"I would like to say that the relationship between our two countries is very important. Iran and Russia are both powerful countries. We consider our relations to be strategic and I believe that these relations should continue to move forward. This is the position of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which considers Russia to be a large and important neighbor, and we consider Russia to be a major international power," the foreign minister added.

The Iranian foreign minister arrived in Moscow on Sunday evening ahead of talks with Lavrov. The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the Syrian conflict and the Persian Gulf situation are among the major topics on the agenda.

