Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif Arrives in Moscow for Talks With Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) A plane carrying Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has landed in Moscow's Vnukovo International Airport, a Sputnik corespondent reported on Tuesday.

Later in the day, Zarif is set to hold talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in the Russian capital.