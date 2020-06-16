UrduPoint.com
Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif Arrives In Moscow For Talks With Lavrov

Tue 16th June 2020 | 01:06 PM

Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif Arrives in Moscow for Talks With Lavrov

A plane carrying Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has landed in Moscow's Vnukovo International Airport, a Sputnik corespondent reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) A plane carrying Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has landed in Moscow's Vnukovo International Airport, a Sputnik corespondent reported on Tuesday.

Later in the day, Zarif is set to hold talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in the Russian capital.

