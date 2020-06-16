Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif Arrives In Moscow For Talks With Lavrov
Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 01:06 PM
A plane carrying Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has landed in Moscow's Vnukovo International Airport, a Sputnik corespondent reported on Tuesday
Later in the day, Zarif is set to hold talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in the Russian capital.