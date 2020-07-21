UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif Leaves For Moscow For Talks With Russia's Lavrov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 01:40 PM

Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif Leaves for Moscow for Talks With Russia's Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has left Tehran to hold talks with top Russian diplomat Sergey Lavrov in Moscow on the 2015 nuclear deal, bilateral relations and the crisis in Syria later on Tuesday.

The meeting comes days after the Iranian nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), marked its fifth anniversary on July 14. This is Zarif's third official visit to Moscow over the past six months.

During the visit, Zarif is accompanied by Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araghchi, the official IRNA news agency reported.

Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali has previously said that Zarif will deliver a message by President Hassan Rouhani to Russian leader Vladimir Putin during the visit.

The JCPOA agreement has been in crisis since May 2018, when the United States unilaterally withdrew from it and reintroduced sanctions on Tehran. Now, Washington is seeking to extend the UN arms embargo on the country, which is set to expire in mid-October. Russia and China oppose the move, arguing that the arms embargo is to be lifted five years after the deal's adoption, under the JCPOA.

Iran warns that the arms embargo extension would mean the death of the nuclear deal.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Moscow Russia China Washington Nuclear Visit Tehran Vladimir Putin United States May July 2015 2018 From Agreement Top

Recent Stories

KP CM takes notice of Panra’s song at Official r ..

33 minutes ago

UAE is vocal about tolerance because religion has ..

43 minutes ago

ICC postpones T20 World Cup due to Coronavirus

56 minutes ago

Hope Probe restores Arab nations&#039; former glor ..

1 hour ago

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today for Z ..

2 hours ago

SC suspends PHC order for release of 196 alleged t ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.