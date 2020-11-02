UrduPoint.com
Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif To Embark Tour Of Bolivia, Venezuela, Cuba

Umer Jamshaid 24 seconds ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 02:52 PM

Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif to Embark Tour of Bolivia, Venezuela, Cuba

Iran's top diplomat, Mohammad Javad Zarif, is set for a tour of three South American nations that will kick off with his attendance at the inauguration of Bolivia's new president, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzade said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) Iran's top diplomat, Mohammad Javad Zarif, is set for a tour of three South American nations that will kick off with his attendance at the inauguration of Bolivia's new president, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzade said Monday.

"Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will travel to Latin America tomorrow to attend the inauguration of Bolivia's new president Luis Arce, and then he will go to Cuba and Venezuela," Khatibzade said at a briefing in Tehran.

Acre's inauguration is scheduled for November 8 and will see the socialist step into the role of the spiritual successor to ousted Bolivian leader Evo Morales.

The three countries represent a bulwark of anti-US sentiment on the South American continent.

