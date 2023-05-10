Iranian Foreign Ministry Announces Imminent Appointment of Ambassador to Saudi Arabia

Iran will appoint its ambassador to Saudi Arabia very soon, following the resumption of diplomatic relations between the two countries, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday

"The (Iranian) foreign minister ... has said that the appointment of the Iranian ambassador to be sent to Saudi Arabia will be announced soon," the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Telegram.

In early March, Iran and Saudi Arabia, with China's mediation, agreed to resume diplomatic relations that were severed in 2016 after Saudi Arabia's diplomatic missions in Iran were attacked following the execution of Shiite preacher Nimr al-Nimr.

The agreement on the restoration of diplomatic ties and preparation for the opening of diplomatic missions was signed by the foreign ministers of the two countries at a festive ceremony in April. The deal provides, in particular, for the resumption of direct flights between the two countries, mutual official visits of top diplomats and security cooperation.