UrduPoint.com

Iranian Foreign Ministry Announces Imminent Appointment Of Ambassador To Saudi Arabia

Sumaira FH Published May 10, 2023 | 09:09 PM

Iranian Foreign Ministry Announces Imminent Appointment of Ambassador to Saudi Arabia

Iran will appoint its ambassador to Saudi Arabia very soon, following the resumption of diplomatic relations between the two countries, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) Iran will appoint its ambassador to Saudi Arabia very soon, following the resumption of diplomatic relations between the two countries, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The (Iranian) foreign minister ... has said that the appointment of the Iranian ambassador to be sent to Saudi Arabia will be announced soon," the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Telegram.

In early March, Iran and Saudi Arabia, with China's mediation, agreed to resume diplomatic relations that were severed in 2016 after Saudi Arabia's diplomatic missions in Iran were attacked following the execution of Shiite preacher Nimr al-Nimr.

The agreement on the restoration of diplomatic ties and preparation for the opening of diplomatic missions was signed by the foreign ministers of the two countries at a festive ceremony in April. The deal provides, in particular, for the resumption of direct flights between the two countries, mutual official visits of top diplomats and security cooperation.

Related Topics

Iran China Saudi Arabia March April 2016 Agreement Top

Recent Stories

NATO Admiral Says Conflict With Russia Can 'Presen ..

NATO Admiral Says Conflict With Russia Can 'Present Itself at Any Time'

31 seconds ago
 Iran, Saudi Arabia Envisaging Increasing Maritime ..

Iran, Saudi Arabia Envisaging Increasing Maritime Trade - Official

32 seconds ago
 Traders say; polarization harms democracy, society ..

Traders say; polarization harms democracy, society

34 seconds ago
 FIR lodged against PTI's ex Deputy Speaker, 14 oth ..

FIR lodged against PTI's ex Deputy Speaker, 14 others

35 seconds ago
 Iran's Revolutionary Guard Puts Airbase in Country ..

Iran's Revolutionary Guard Puts Airbase in Country's Southeast Into Operation - ..

41 seconds ago
 Balochistan Union of Journalists (BUJ) condemns PT ..

Balochistan Union of Journalists (BUJ) condemns PTI's workers attack on Radio, A ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.