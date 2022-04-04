Iranian Foreign Ministry Blames US for Undermining Vienna Talks Due to Domestic Politics

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh on Monday blamed the United States for holding back the talks in Vienna on the restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) by tying them to its domestic issues.

Last week, the European Union announced that the Vienna negotiations were nearing the final stretch.

"The US is trying to hold the remaining subjects (in the Vienna talks) hostage to its internal issues, but Iran and Iranians could not be patient forever," Khatibzadeh said at a press conference, as quoted by Iranian news agency Tasnim.

According to the Iranian official, if the US administration wants to reach an agreement with Tehran it should make a political decision as soon as possible.

In May 2018, the United States withdrew from the JCPOA, which was signed by Iran, the United States, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, Germany and the European Union in 2015. Thereafter, the US enacted hardline policies against Iran, prompting the latter to largely abandon its own obligations.

The eighth round of Vienna negotiations was launched in late December 2021 and resumed in early February after a short break. Last week, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said that parties to the Vienna talks were close to reaching a new agreement.