UrduPoint.com

Iranian Foreign Ministry Calls Incidents In Gulf Of Oman 'Suspicious'

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 01:40 AM

Iranian Foreign Ministry Calls Incidents in Gulf of Oman 'Suspicious'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh on Tuesday called into question the incidents involving the alleged hijacking of vessels in the Gulf of Oman.

"Reported 'incidents' in the Persian Gulf and broader region appear utterly suspicious. Reaffirming our strong commitment to regional stability & maritime security, Iran stands ready to offer assistance in case of any maritime accidents," Khatibzadeh tweeted.

Earlier on Tuesday, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported a "non-piracy incident" with an unnamed vessel in the Gulf of Oman.

It was about the red-level notification (attack, hijacking, incident, abduction) east of the UAE emirate of Fujairah. Later in the day, the UKMTO upgraded the incident to "Potential Hijack."

Soon after, media reported that the Asphalt Princess tanker sailing under the flag of Panama had been allegedly seized by a group of armed individuals off the UAE coast.

This comes amid a scandal involving another tanker, Japanese-owned Mercer Street, which was attacked last week. Israel, the United Kingdom and the United States put the blame on Iran, despite Tehran denying having any role in what took place.

Related Topics

Attack Scandal Israel Iran UAE Oman Tehran United Kingdom Panama United States Media

Recent Stories

IDB announces activation of &#039;Monitoring and S ..

IDB announces activation of &#039;Monitoring and Self-evaluation Programme&#039; ..

2 hours ago
 Chief of Staff meets Saudi counterpart

Chief of Staff meets Saudi counterpart

2 hours ago
 UAE among first countries of the world to receive ..

UAE among first countries of the world to receive Sotrovimab medicine for treatm ..

2 hours ago
 UNSC Strongly Condemns Attack on UN Compound in Af ..

UNSC Strongly Condemns Attack on UN Compound in Afghanistan's Herat - Statement

1 hour ago
 Sports enhance capabilities to face challenges: Pr ..

Sports enhance capabilities to face challenges: President

1 hour ago
 Senegal man detained for taking girlfriend's exams ..

Senegal man detained for taking girlfriend's exams, dressed as woman

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.