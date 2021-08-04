Iranian Foreign Ministry Calls Incidents in Gulf of Oman 'Suspicious'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh on Tuesday called into question the incidents involving the alleged hijacking of vessels in the Gulf of Oman.

"Reported 'incidents' in the Persian Gulf and broader region appear utterly suspicious. Reaffirming our strong commitment to regional stability & maritime security, Iran stands ready to offer assistance in case of any maritime accidents," Khatibzadeh tweeted.

Earlier on Tuesday, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported a "non-piracy incident" with an unnamed vessel in the Gulf of Oman.

It was about the red-level notification (attack, hijacking, incident, abduction) east of the UAE emirate of Fujairah. Later in the day, the UKMTO upgraded the incident to "Potential Hijack."

Soon after, media reported that the Asphalt Princess tanker sailing under the flag of Panama had been allegedly seized by a group of armed individuals off the UAE coast.

This comes amid a scandal involving another tanker, Japanese-owned Mercer Street, which was attacked last week. Israel, the United Kingdom and the United States put the blame on Iran, despite Tehran denying having any role in what took place.