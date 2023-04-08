Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Iranian Foreign Ministry Calls Its Diplomats' Expulsion From Azerbaijan 'Non-Constructive'

Muhammad Irfan Published April 08, 2023 | 07:24 PM

Iranian Foreign Ministry Calls Its Diplomats' Expulsion From Azerbaijan 'Non-Constructive'

Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Friday that Tehran viewed the expulsion of Iranian diplomats from Azerbaijan as "non-constructive move," that runs counter to the principles of good neighborliness

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2023) Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Friday that Tehran viewed the expulsion of Iranian diplomats from Azerbaijan as "non-constructive move," that runs counter to the principles of good neighborliness.

"We believe that such a behavior by the government of the Republic of Azerbaijan is at odds with the principles of neighborliness," Kanaani said referring to the Azerbaijani government's decision to expel the diplomats.

The spokesman added that the tensions between Tehran and Baku were caused by Israel, whose authorities want to divert attention from the ongoing escalation in the country.

Kanaani also urged the Azerbaijani government to observe mutual respect, move toward good-neighborly relations and avoid divisions and tensions between Muslim countries, which the "Zionists and the region's enemies" are seeking.

On Thursday, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry declared four employees of the Iranian Embassy in Baku persona non grata for actions incompatible with their diplomatic status, instructing them to leave the country within 48 hours.

Baku is accusing Iran of intentions to destabilize the socio-political stability in the country. Azerbaijani authorities are referring to the assassination attempt against Azerbaijani lawmaker Fazil Mustafa, allegedly carried out by Iran in late March. In late January, an armed man entered Azerbaijan's embassy in Tehran and opened fire on entering the premises.

Relations between Baku and Tehran have been deteriorating over the past months after Iran conducted military drills near the border with Azerbaijan in October. Since then the two countries have been accusing each other of aggressive rhetoric, with Azerbaijani law enforcement agencies initiating operations to identify Iran's alleged spy networks and arresting dozens of people on charges of espionage in favor of Tehran.

Related Topics

Fire Israel Iran Baku Tehran Man Azerbaijan January March October Border Muslim From Government

Recent Stories

Public Prosecution processed 362,161 procedures re ..

Public Prosecution processed 362,161 procedures remotely in 2022

12 minutes ago
 Dubai Police receives Singapore General Consul

Dubai Police receives Singapore General Consul

42 minutes ago
 UAE Judo team kicks off training in Tokyo in prepa ..

UAE Judo team kicks off training in Tokyo in preparation for 2023 World Judo Cha ..

57 minutes ago
 Ishaq Dar opens up about reasons behind cancelatio ..

Ishaq Dar opens up about reasons behind cancelation of US visit

3 hours ago
 “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign raises AE ..

“1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign raises AED514 million in 15 Days

4 hours ago
 Ancient city wall relics found in north China&#039 ..

Ancient city wall relics found in north China&#039;s Tianjin

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.