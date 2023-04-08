Iranian Foreign Ministry Calls Its Diplomats' Expulsion From Azerbaijan 'Non-Constructive'

Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Friday that Tehran viewed the expulsion of Iranian diplomats from Azerbaijan as "non-constructive move," that runs counter to the principles of good neighborliness

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2023) Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Friday that Tehran viewed the expulsion of Iranian diplomats from Azerbaijan as "non-constructive move," that runs counter to the principles of good neighborliness.

"We believe that such a behavior by the government of the Republic of Azerbaijan is at odds with the principles of neighborliness," Kanaani said referring to the Azerbaijani government's decision to expel the diplomats.

The spokesman added that the tensions between Tehran and Baku were caused by Israel, whose authorities want to divert attention from the ongoing escalation in the country.

Kanaani also urged the Azerbaijani government to observe mutual respect, move toward good-neighborly relations and avoid divisions and tensions between Muslim countries, which the "Zionists and the region's enemies" are seeking.

On Thursday, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry declared four employees of the Iranian Embassy in Baku persona non grata for actions incompatible with their diplomatic status, instructing them to leave the country within 48 hours.

Baku is accusing Iran of intentions to destabilize the socio-political stability in the country. Azerbaijani authorities are referring to the assassination attempt against Azerbaijani lawmaker Fazil Mustafa, allegedly carried out by Iran in late March. In late January, an armed man entered Azerbaijan's embassy in Tehran and opened fire on entering the premises.

Relations between Baku and Tehran have been deteriorating over the past months after Iran conducted military drills near the border with Azerbaijan in October. Since then the two countries have been accusing each other of aggressive rhetoric, with Azerbaijani law enforcement agencies initiating operations to identify Iran's alleged spy networks and arresting dozens of people on charges of espionage in favor of Tehran.