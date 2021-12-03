Iranian Foreign Ministry Calls Negotiations in Vienna on JCPOA Slow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2021) Iranian Foreign Minister Amir Abdollahian said in a phone call with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell that the Vienna-hosted negotiations on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) are slow, the Iranian foreign ministry said on Friday.

"The Iranian foreign minister, thanking the head of EU diplomacy and his colleagues for the efforts (in the negotiations), described the negotiation process as generally good, but slow," the ministry wrote on Telegram.