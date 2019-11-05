Iranian Foreign Ministry Calls New US Sanctions Against General Staff Useless

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi called on Monday the new US sanctions against a number of Iranian individuals and the general staff of the country's armed forces "useless."

"As we have repeatedly stated before, such measures only show the plight and helplessness of this regime, which does not know how to use rational diplomacy mechanisms," Mousavi said, condemning the sanctions and noting their futility.