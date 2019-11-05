UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iranian Foreign Ministry Calls New US Sanctions Against General Staff Useless

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 01:00 AM

Iranian Foreign Ministry Calls New US Sanctions Against General Staff Useless

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi called on Monday the new US sanctions against a number of Iranian individuals and the general staff of the country's armed forces "useless."

"As we have repeatedly stated before, such measures only show the plight and helplessness of this regime, which does not know how to use rational diplomacy mechanisms," Mousavi said, condemning the sanctions and noting their futility.

Recent Stories

MBRSC calls for participation in Sirius Analogue M ..

21 minutes ago

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi earns magnet accreditat ..

36 minutes ago

UAE supports Yemen’s education sector

51 minutes ago

French Oil &amp; Gas Industry on display at ADIPEC

1 hour ago

HIV-Positive Detainees in UAE Prison Segregated, D ..

1 hour ago

AED1.227 trillion expenditure on sustainable devel ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.