Open Menu

Iranian Foreign Ministry Calls Prisoner Swap With US 'Possible'

Muhammad Irfan Published July 24, 2023 | 11:10 PM

Iranian Foreign Ministry Calls Prisoner Swap With US 'Possible'

The delay in the prisoner exchange process between Iran and the United States is explained by the lack of political will on the part of Washington, but the swap is "possible" if the White House shows such a will, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2023) The delay in the prisoner exchange process between Iran and the United States is explained by the lack of political will on the part of Washington, but the swap is "possible" if the White House shows such a will, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Monday.

"Iran is serious about the prisoner exchange, and the delay in the exchange process is due to the lack of (political) will on the part of the US government. Now we are at a stage where we can say that this exchange is possible if there is political will on the part of the US," Kanaani was cited by Iranian news agency Fars as saying at a press conference.

He also noted the role of the governments of the countries acting as mediators and expressed hope that the prisoner swap would take place shortly, once more emphasizing that it depended on Washington's will.

Talks on the exchange of prisoners between Washington and Tehran have been underway for several years. Over the past year and a half, there have been increasingly active contacts on the issue, alongside talks on the resumption of the Iran nuclear deal, which involves lifting sanctions against Tehran in exchange for restricting the Iranian nuclear program. Washington has said on multiple occasions that signing an agreement on prisoners may revive this deal.

Related Topics

Prisoner Exchange Iran Washington Nuclear White House Tehran United States May Government Agreement

Recent Stories

FAPUASA & APUBTA agree with HEC on promotion polic ..

FAPUASA & APUBTA agree with HEC on promotion policy

16 minutes ago
 US DHS Undercounts, Does Not Accurately Monitor, U ..

US DHS Undercounts, Does Not Accurately Monitor, Use of Force by Its Agencies - ..

16 minutes ago
 Int'l EPI mission launches WUENIC in Pakistan

Int'l EPI mission launches WUENIC in Pakistan

17 minutes ago
 Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets with Transitional Presi ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets with Transitional President of Chad

28 minutes ago
 Final day of West Indies v India Test again delaye ..

Final day of West Indies v India Test again delayed by rain

19 minutes ago
 US Says 'No Perfect Solution' to Allow Ukraine to ..

US Says 'No Perfect Solution' to Allow Ukraine to Ship Same Grain as Under Black ..

19 minutes ago
Former Romanian Top Diplomat Aurescu Running for J ..

Former Romanian Top Diplomat Aurescu Running for Judge at Int'l Court of Justice ..

20 minutes ago
 UN Refugee Agency Calls for End to Sudan Fighting ..

UN Refugee Agency Calls for End to Sudan Fighting as Displacement Worsens

20 minutes ago
 Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets President of Zambia

Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets President of Zambia

28 minutes ago
 State Dept. Says Hopeful of Erdogan's Plans to Dis ..

State Dept. Says Hopeful of Erdogan's Plans to Discuss Grain Deal With Putin

20 minutes ago
 Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot districts receive rain

Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot districts receive rain

24 minutes ago
 Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) approves fix ..

Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) approves fixation of MPRs of 25 new drugs

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World