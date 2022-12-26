UrduPoint.com

Iranian Foreign Ministry Calls Ukrainian Threats Irresponsible, Warns Of Consequences

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 26, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Iranian Foreign Ministry Calls Ukrainian Threats Irresponsible, Warns of Consequences

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2022) Tehran considers Kiev's threatening rhetoric on alleged drone supplies to Russia irresponsible, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Monday, adding that Iran is not involved in the Ukrainian conflict.

Last week, Ukrainian Presidential Adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said that the West should turn away from sanctions against Iran that "are not working" and start arresting people and destroying plants responsible for alleged drone supplies to Russia.

"We reject the accusations of the Ukrainian leadership... We do not take part in the Ukrainian conflict and are ready to help resolve the crisis and establish peace in this country.

.. We consider threatening rhetoric irresponsible from whichever body it originates," Kanaani said during a press conference.

The spokesman also noted that the Ukrainian government would be responsible for the political and legal consequences of such rhetoric.

Western countries have repeatedly accused Iran of supplying combat drones to Russia which then are allegedly used in hostilities in Ukraine. No concrete evidence has been presented yet, with both Moscow and Tehran rejecting the allegation.

Related Topics

Drone Ukraine Iran Moscow Russia Tehran Kiev From Government

Recent Stories

UAE’s Office of AI, Samsung to launch latest edi ..

UAE’s Office of AI, Samsung to launch latest edition of ‘Samsung Innovation ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs’ Air Cargo Centers deal with 81.16 ..

Dubai Customs’ Air Cargo Centers deal with 81.162 items of goods in 11 months

1 hour ago
 TECNO collaborates with Pro Photographer Rankin to ..

TECNO collaborates with Pro Photographer Rankin to demonstrate the camera prowes ..

1 hour ago
 TECNO Emerges as a leading Gen Z brand in Pakistan ..

TECNO Emerges as a leading Gen Z brand in Pakistan with a focus on Style Stateme ..

2 hours ago
 FIA allowed time for arguments in Dania Shah's bai ..

FIA allowed time for arguments in Dania Shah's bail plea

2 hours ago
 Gen (retd) Bajwa assisted Imran Khan in elections, ..

Gen (retd) Bajwa assisted Imran Khan in elections, Senate: President Alvi

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.