Iranian Foreign Ministry Calls Ukrainian Threats Irresponsible, Warns of Consequences

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2022) Tehran considers Kiev's threatening rhetoric on alleged drone supplies to Russia irresponsible, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Monday, adding that Iran is not involved in the Ukrainian conflict.

Last week, Ukrainian Presidential Adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said that the West should turn away from sanctions against Iran that "are not working" and start arresting people and destroying plants responsible for alleged drone supplies to Russia.

"We reject the accusations of the Ukrainian leadership... We do not take part in the Ukrainian conflict and are ready to help resolve the crisis and establish peace in this country.

.. We consider threatening rhetoric irresponsible from whichever body it originates," Kanaani said during a press conference.

The spokesman also noted that the Ukrainian government would be responsible for the political and legal consequences of such rhetoric.

Western countries have repeatedly accused Iran of supplying combat drones to Russia which then are allegedly used in hostilities in Ukraine. No concrete evidence has been presented yet, with both Moscow and Tehran rejecting the allegation.