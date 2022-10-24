UrduPoint.com

Iranian Foreign Ministry Calls US Position On Talks On Revival Of JCPOA 'Hypocritical'

Umer Jamshaid Published October 24, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Iranian Foreign Ministry Calls US Position on Talks on Revival of JCPOA 'Hypocritical'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022)   Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani on Monday accused the United States of having a hypocritical position on talks aimed at the revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

"The behavior of the US is very hypocritical, it is hypocritical and also lying at the official level ... the US is saying that negotiations have been terminated. Why do they say through mediators then that they are ready to resume talks? They want to return to the deal, without having to pay for it," Kanaani was quoted by the Iranian news agency Fars as saying at a weekly press conference.

Last week, US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley said that there was no movement on the revival of the JCPOA, as the talks "are stalled.

"

The nuclear deal was sealed in 2015 by China, France, Germany, Iran, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States, as well as the European Union. The US unilaterally withdrew in 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Iran, to which the latter responded by gradually dropping its own obligations under the deal. The two started talks on JCPOA revival after the change of power in the White House.

On September 2, Kanaani said that Tehran sent a "constructive" response to Washington's proposals on the revival of the JCPOA, while a State Department spokesperson confirmed to Sputnik that the US received Tehran's response but it is "not constructive."

