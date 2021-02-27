Iranian Foreign Ministry Calls US Strike on Syria Violation of International Law

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2021) Tehran considers the US strike on Syria an aggression and a violation of international law, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a statement on Friday.

"The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman strongly condemns the illegal and aggressive attack by US forces in eastern Syria, which is a violation of international law," the statement says.

The United States struck a blow at Syria "in continuation of Israel's constant aggression," he said. He stressed that "US bases are illegally located in Syria and are training terrorists."

According to the diplomat, the US strike on facilities in Syria is a violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country and will lead to an increase in clashes and destabilization of the situation in the region.