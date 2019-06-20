UrduPoint.com
Iranian Foreign Ministry Condemns Actions Of Downed US Drone As Provocative

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 03:04 PM

Iranian Foreign Ministry Condemns Actions of Downed US Drone as Provocative

Tehran considers actions of a US drone downed by the Iranian military provocative and condemns this behavior, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) Tehran considers actions of a US drone downed by the Iranian military provocative and condemns this behavior, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said Thursday.

The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that it downed on Thursday a US Northrop Grumman RQ-4 Global Hawk surveillance drone in the coastal Hormozgan province, facing the Persian Gulf, where tensions have been escalating recently amid Iranian-US confrontation.

However, the US Central Command refuted IRGC's claims, stressing that no US drone entered Iranian airspace on Thursday.

"Strongly protesting against such aggressive and provocative actions, we warn against any object or aircraft entering the country's airspace illegally and aggressively, any infringement upon the Iranian territory and its border," Mousavi said, adding that those who violated Iran's borders bore the consequences.

