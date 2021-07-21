UrduPoint.com
Iranian Foreign Ministry Condemns Baghdad Market Bombing Attack

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 12:00 AM

Iranian Foreign Ministry Condemns Baghdad Market Bombing Attack

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) The spokesperson for the Iranian foreign ministry, Saeed Khatibzadeh, on Tuesday condemned the deadly bombing attack that hit a market in Baghdad, the capital of neighboring Iraq, earlier this week.

The explosion occurred in the densely populated Sadr City district on Monday. The Iraqi security services said that it was carried out by a suicide bomber and designated terrorist.

"Iran's FM Spokesman Saeed strongly condemned the recent act of terrorism in the Sadr City of Baghdad. Khatibzadeh called the brutal act a repetition of the vicious terrorist scenarios in Iraq, which embittered the oppressed people of Iraq on the eve of Eid al-Adha," the ministry wrote on Twitter.

This was already the third bombing attack in Sadr City this year, with the first two taking place in January and June. At least 30 people were killed and some 60 others were injured by the latest blast.

More Stories From World

