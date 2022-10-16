UrduPoint.com

Iranian Foreign Ministry Condemns Biden's Remarks On Recent Protests In Tehran

Muhammad Irfan Published October 16, 2022 | 10:50 PM

Iranian Foreign Ministry Condemns Biden's Remarks on Recent Protests in Tehran

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2022) Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani criticized US President Joe Biden for his remarks on the protests that swept across Iran after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini and his comments about the country's leadership.

During his speech at Irvine Valley Community College in California on Saturday, Biden said that he was "stunned" by the wave of demonstrations in Iran, noting that the US stands with "the brave women of Iran."

"Ever since the recent events (protests and riots) in Iran, just as he did yesterday, on Saturday, US President Joe Biden yet again supported the unrest in Iran with his statements... Your habit (addressed to Biden) is to fish in troubled waters. But remember, this is Iran," Kanaani was quoted as saying by Iranian news agency ISNA.

The official noted that Tehran was not surprised by Washington's comments, while "aggression and interference in domestic affairs are inherent in US politics and lie at its core."

Mass protests started in Iran after the death of 22-year old Amini on September 16 after her detention by the controversial morality police over "improper" hijab wear. Over 40 people were reportedly killed and 100 others injured during violent demonstrations.

Tehran claimed that the unrest was instigated from abroad and handed notes of protest to the ambassadors of the United Kingdom and Norway, along with the French chargé d'affaires in connection with what Iran believes was propaganda of subversive, anti-Iranian messages in their media, as well as calls for a government coup in Iran.

Related Topics

