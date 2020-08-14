Iranian Foreign Ministry Condemns UAE-Israeli Agreement on Normalizing Relations

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has condemned the UAE-Israeli agreement on normalizing relations, characterizing it as a strategic mistake

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) The Iranian Foreign Ministry has condemned the UAE-Israeli agreement on normalizing relations, characterizing it as a strategic mistake.

"The Iranian Foreign Ministry condemns the establishment of diplomatic relations between the UAE and the Zionist regime, as views this move as a strategic mistake, which will undoubtedly boost the resistance [to Israel]," the ministry said in a statement.

The statement added that the Palestinian people would never forgive the normalization of relations with Israel.

Tehran also warned Israel against interfering in affairs of the Persian Gulf nations.

On Thursday, Israel and the United Arab Emirates agreed to normalize their relations, and an agreement on the mutual establishment of embassies is expected to follow in the coming three weeks. In exchange, Israel said it would halt its plans to formally annex parts of the West Bank.

Both ruling Palestinian movements, Fatah and Hamas, have already rejected the agreement