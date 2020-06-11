(@FahadShabbir)

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will visit Russia and Turkey in a few days, the Foreign Ministry said Thursday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will visit Russia and Turkey in a few days, the Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

"On Sunday, and Monday, the Iranian foreign minister will make visits to Ankara and Moscow, where he will hold working meetings and talks with his colleagues on bilateral relations and most important regional and international issues," the ministry said on Telegram.