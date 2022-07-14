UrduPoint.com

Iranian Foreign Ministry Denies Reports Of Diplomatic Negotiations With Saudi Arabia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 14, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Iranian Foreign Ministry Denies Reports of Diplomatic Negotiations With Saudi Arabia

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) There are no current diplomatic negotiations between Iran and Saudi Arabia, the director-general of the Gulf region at the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Alireza Enayati, told Sputnik.

Earlier, several Arab news media reported, citing sources, that the negotiations on security issues between Iran and Saudi Arabia had been concluded and the parties had began to schedule meetings at the diplomatic level.

"Not yet," Enayati said, commenting on whether there are any bilateral diplomatic talks.

He explained that a meeting between the foreign ministers of both countries has not been planned yet.

Relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia soured in January 2016 following Riyadh's decision to execute Shia cleric Ayatollah Nimr al-Nimr, who questioned the Gulf monarchy's authority. On the same day, crowds of Iranians broke into the territory of Saudi Arabia's embassy in Tehran and consulate in Mashhad. In response, Riyadh severed diplomatic relations with Tehran.

In the spring of 2021, Iran and Saudi Arabia began negotiations to settle the controversies in bilateral relations. They held four rounds of talks in Baghdad to find ways of normalizing relations and resolving all bilateral issues.

Related Topics

Iran Riyadh Mashhad Tehran Baghdad Same Saudi Arabia January 2016 Media All Arab

Recent Stories

PTI rejects SC judgment on deputy speaker's ruling ..

PTI rejects SC judgment on deputy speaker's ruling on no-confidence-motion again ..

4 minutes ago
 NUST, US Embassy open new Lincoln Corner

NUST, US Embassy open new Lincoln Corner

1 hour ago
 IMF agreement sets stage for bringing country out ..

IMF agreement sets stage for bringing country out of economic difficulties: PM

1 hour ago
 realme 9 4G’s 108MP Ultra-Clear Camera & First-e ..

Realme 9 4G’s 108MP Ultra-Clear Camera & First-ever HM6 Sensor – The Changin ..

2 hours ago
 Congratulations to Carlos Alcaraz, who wins the OP ..

Congratulations to Carlos Alcaraz, who wins the OPPO Breakthrough Inspiration Aw ..

2 hours ago
 The cool features in the HUAWEI nova 9 Ultra Visio ..

The cool features in the HUAWEI nova 9 Ultra Vision Camera

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.