Iranian Foreign Ministry Denies Reports of Exporting Missiles, Drones to Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2022) Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani on Monday denied US media reports alleging that Iran is sending weapons to Russia for use in its conflict with Ukraine.

On Sunday, the Washington Post reported citing its sources in the US intelligence that Iran was going to send its missiles to Russia, including short-range rockets Fatah-110 and Zolfgar, as well as "additionally" export military drones.

"Unfortunately, there is news that pursues political goals and is fueled by the Western sources of information," Kanaani was quoted by the Eqtesad News as saying, adding that Iran made every effort to put an end to the hostilities in Ukraine.

The spokesman also reiterated his government's position that Iran is not going to export weapons to any party to the conflict.

Earlier in the month, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said that Iran did not supply Russia with weapons for their use in hostilities in Ukraine.

In late August, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the topic of Russia's alleged purchase of combat drones from Iran was artificially spread in US media.