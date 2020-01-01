Iranian Foreign Ministry Dismisses "Empty" Baghdad Embassy Attacks Accusations

(@imziishan)

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2020) Iran's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday dismissed "empty" accusations coming out of Washington about Iran allegedly orchestrating attacks on the US embassy in Iraq.

US President Donald Trump earlier on Tuesday warned that Iran would be "held responsible" after Iraqi demonstrators stormed the US Embassy in Baghdad to protest against recent US airstrikes in Iraq and Syria. He claimed that Iran was "orchestrating an attack on the US Embassy in Iraq" after protesters torched the outside fence of the US embassy in Baghdad in response to the US airstrikes, which targeted the Iraqi Shia Kataib Hezbollah militia.

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Seyyed Abbas Mousavi in a published statement "rejected accusations by American officials" against Iran, calling these "empty" and warning the White House against any further statements like this.

The ministry also called on Washington to reject its "destructive policies" in the middle East.