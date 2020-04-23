UrduPoint.com
Iranian Foreign Ministry Expresses Diplomatic Protest To US Over Ship Security Threats

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 03:40 PM

Iranian Foreign Ministry Expresses Diplomatic Protest to US Over Ship Security Threats

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) The Iranian Foreign Ministry has expressed diplomatic protest to the Swiss Ambassador in Tehran, who represents US diplomatic interests in the country, over Washington's threats to the security of navigation, the spokesman for the ministry, Abbas Mousavi, said Thursday.

"He [the diplomat] was given a note for the US authorities with Iran's decisive protest against the threats of the US forces, including their illegal presence and actions, destabilization of the naval navigation in the north of the Persian Gulf and next to Iran's coast," Mousavi said.

