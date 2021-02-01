Iranian Foreign Ministry Notes Progress in Situation With Tanker Detained in Indonesia

(@FahadShabbir)

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday that there was certain progress in the situation with the Iranian tanker detained in Indonesia's territorial waters on suspicion of carrying an illegal oil shipment.

"The issue is moving forward. We hope that in cooperation with the Indonesian authorities, we will be able to resolve this technical issue, of course, in compliance with Indonesian legislation. There have been positive developments so far," Khatibzadeh said at a briefing.

According to the spokesman, the crew of the tanker has received access to consular assistance, while the captain and his deputy have been allowed to return aboard.

The official also mentioned the detention of a South Korean vessel by the Iranian military in early January due to "systematic" water pollution, saying that the solution to this issue is not linked to the unblocking by Seoul of $7 billion belonging to Tehran and expressing hope that both issues will be settled.

On January 24, media reported that the Indonesian authorities had detained the Panamanian-flagged MT Freya and Iranian-flagged MT Horse tankers on suspicion of illegal oil transfer. According to a representative of the Indonesian coast guard, the crews of the tankers did not respond to the requests of the Indonesian side and turned off the automatic identification system, after which they were detained. the Indonesian authorities are investigating the incident and questioning the crews.

The incident was preceded by the detention of an Indonesian-crewed South Korean oil tanker by Iran on January 4. The Iranian government said that the vessel was detained for polluting water, but the incident sparked speculation that Tehran pursued to pressure Seoul to unfreeze $7 billion worth of Iranian assets in South Korean banks.